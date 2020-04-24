Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mamata Extends Ramzan Wishes, Appeals for United Fight Against Covid-19

The chief minister also reiterated that people must stay indoors and take all precautionary measures.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
Mamata Extends Ramzan Wishes, Appeals for United Fight Against Covid-19
File photo of West Begal CM Mamata Banerjee.

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted people on the start of holy month of Ramadan and urged them to offer prayers from their homes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banerjee also appealed to people to come together in the fight against coronavirus, and ensure peace and communal harmony amid the crisis.

"Ramzan Mubarak to everyone! This holy month is a time for introspection and renewal. My best wishes to everyone fasting for 1 month. In the interest of public safety, to ensure a healthy virus-free society, my humble appeal that this year we pray to almighty from our homes," Banerjee said in a tweet.

"Through thick & thin, Bengal has always maintained a united front while facing any adversity. Let's promise each other in this holy month, we will stand shoulder to shoulder fighting this pandemic and ensure that peace and communal harmony will always be maintained," she added.

The chief minister also reiterated that people must stay indoors and take all precautionary measures.

"One thing that we've learned from our forefathers is that good always triumphs over evil, and as we face evil now, may the almighty bless us and make everything right. Stay at home! Take all precautionary measures! Keep yourself and your family safe," Banerjee said.

