English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Extends Support to Naidu's Hunger Strike, TMC Leader to Join Protest in Andhra Bhavan
Naidu had last week come down to Kolkata to express his support to Banerjee, who was on a dharna from February 3 to 5 to "save the Constitution" after the CBI's failed bid to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar
File photo of Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee (Image : PTI).
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday extended support to her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu over his day-long hunger strike in New Delhi.
He began his fast in the national capital demanding that the Centre grant special status to Andhra Pradesh and fulfil all the promises made before its bifurcation in 2014.
"Our party chief Mamata Banerjee has expressed her support towards Chandrababu Naidu's hunger strike. She asked our party leader Derek O'Brien to visit Naidu at the venue of hunger strike and express solidarity. The opposition stands united in the fight against the Modi government," a senior Trinamool Congress leader told PTI.
Brien will visit Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, around 12 pm, the leader said.
The TDP had walked out of the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the "injustice" done to the state after its bifurcation.
Naidu had last week come down to Kolkata to express his support to Banerjee, who was on a dharna from February 3 to 5 to "save the Constitution" after the CBI's failed bid to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund cases.
The Andhra Pradesh had also taken part in the mega opposition rally convened by her at the Brigade Parade Ground on January 19.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He began his fast in the national capital demanding that the Centre grant special status to Andhra Pradesh and fulfil all the promises made before its bifurcation in 2014.
"Our party chief Mamata Banerjee has expressed her support towards Chandrababu Naidu's hunger strike. She asked our party leader Derek O'Brien to visit Naidu at the venue of hunger strike and express solidarity. The opposition stands united in the fight against the Modi government," a senior Trinamool Congress leader told PTI.
Brien will visit Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, around 12 pm, the leader said.
The TDP had walked out of the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the "injustice" done to the state after its bifurcation.
Naidu had last week come down to Kolkata to express his support to Banerjee, who was on a dharna from February 3 to 5 to "save the Constitution" after the CBI's failed bid to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund cases.
The Andhra Pradesh had also taken part in the mega opposition rally convened by her at the Brigade Parade Ground on January 19.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Grammy Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners
- ICC Goes the John Lennon Way to 'Imagine' Cricket Without Dhoni
- Dhoni's Gesture After Fan Breaches Security With India Flag Will Make You Proud
- Dismal Brazil Miss Out on U-20 World Cup
- Thank God BAFTA Has a Host: Joanna Lumley Takes a Dig at Oscars For Firing Kevin Hart
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results