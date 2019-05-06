Govt Says Mamata 'Refused' Cyclone Fani Review Meeting With PM Modi, Bengal Says Was Never Informed

The tussle between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Cyclone Fani continued on Monday after sources in the PMO said the state government had rejected their request for a review meeting, saying officials were busy with election duty.Sources said Modi, who is currently in Odisha taking stock of the situation due to the cyclone, wanted to do the same for West Bengal and “the Union government had written to the state about a review meeting with state government officials on Monday”. “However the state government has replied that the govt officials are busy with election duty and hence the review meeting should not be held,” they added.The Bengal government, however, denied having any intimation of the meeting. "The chief secretary of the state has no intimation, verbal or written, from the PMO on this proposed meeting over damage assessment of cyclone Foni. Hence, the question of refusing to attend the meet does not arise," sources in the CMO said.On Sunday, PMO sources had denied that the Prime Minister did not call up Banerjee for updates on Fani, which barrelled through Odisha and caused widespread destruction. Sources said the PMO staff had twice tried to connect the Prime Minister to the West Bengal CM on phone, but on both occasions, she didn’t return the call.“The first time, the staff who were attempting to place the call were told that the West Bengal CM is on tour, and the call will be returned. On the second occasion too, the staff attempting to place the call were told by the CM's office that the call will be returned,” officials told News18 on the condition of anonymity.The Trinamool Congress had on Saturday hit out at PM Modi for calling West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi instead of talking to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inquire about the ground situation in the wake of cyclone Fani, and alleged Modi doesn't respect the federal structure of the country."This is an attack on a federal structure and a deviation from the Constitution. By calling the Governor he has acted as leader of BJP and not as a Prime Minister. How can he deny the mandate of our people? Mamata Banerjee is the elected chief minister of Bengal. This is unfortunate," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.“We have no problem that PM called the governor to enquire about the ground level situation. But only Chief Minister and state government officials can give him the real picture at the ground level", said another senior TMC leader.BJP and the TMC are locked in an intense political battle in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and the current round of bickering could be seen as a part of this.