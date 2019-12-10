Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mamata Govt Steps in to Curb West Bengal Governor's Powers over Varsities

Universities in West Bengal will now have the power to call meetings of their highest decision making bodies without consulting the state's governor, their chancellor, if a 'rule' tabled by the TMC government.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mamata Govt Steps in to Curb West Bengal Governor's Powers over Varsities
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Kolkata: Universities in West Bengal will have the power to call meetings of their highest decision making bodies without consulting the state's governor, their chancellor, if a "rule" tabled by the TMC government on Tuesday is endorsed by the state assembly.

The move comes amid a running feud between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who have quarrelled over a host of issues in the last few months. Dhankhar had recently alleged he was not consulted about important decisions that were taken by authorities of various state universities.

"Every communication proposed to be made by the Chancellor to any state-aided university shall be routed through the (higher education) department," the document tabled by the government in the assembly said.

It said now the vice-chancellors will be free to call meetings of the highest decision making bodies of their universities in consultation with the higher education department and not the chancellor that was hitherto the practice.

When reached for comments, Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters that the new rule will in no way infringe on the rights of the chancellor as his department was already vested with powers to take important decisions with regard to universities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly accused the governor of trying to run a "parallel government" in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram