Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Speak Against Her and You Get Killed': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Compares Mamata to Kim Jong Un

The Union Minister's came hours after the West Bengal chief minister refused to join a NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on June 15.

News18.com

Updated:June 7, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Speak Against Her and You Get Killed': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Compares Mamata to Kim Jong Un
File photo of Union Minister and BJP senior leader Giriraj Singh (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday drew comparisons between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, claiming both leaders do not believe in constitutional methods and put an end to those speaking against them.

"The way in which Mamata Banerjee is governing, it seems she doesn't believe in the Constitution. She doesn't consider the prime minister as prime minister. She doesn't want to come into the system... The people have decided that her countdown has begun now, people want development," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"She plays the role of Kim Jong Un... those who raise voices will be killed and no one will be allowed to take out a 'Vijay Yatra'," the Union minister said, referring to the Trinamool chief's decision to ban victory processions and rallies across the state in the aftermath of the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh said Banerjee will soon be served a befitting reply. "The public will soon turn the tables on her and take out a parade to celebrate her defeat," he said.

Banerjee on Thursday directed the state police not to give any permission for victory rallies in Bengal, saying the 'vijay yatras' were leading to a spike in political murders.

Singh's comments came on a day when Banerjee refused to join the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on June 15, with the TMC chief saying it would be "fruitless" to be part of the meeting as the body has no financial powers to support state schemes or policies.

The state BJP unit criticised Banerjee's decision to skip the meeting and accused her of behaving like an "anti-national" who was trying to scuttle the growth of Bengal.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram