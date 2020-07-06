Mamata Launches Covid Clubs to Counsel Patients, Scanning App by Bengal Govt; Says it Reflects Patriotism

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched ‘COVID Clubs’ in Bengal where ‘willing people’ who survived the diseases will be engaged to counsel coronavirus infected patients admitted at various hospitals in the state.

“We have set up a COVID Club in Berhampore in Bengal to share their experience with the infected patients on how they fought COVID-19 and their experiences while under treatment at various hospitals. More COVID Clubs will be there in coming days across the state. Not only counselling, they will serve food to the patients (as per doctor’s advice) and they will talk to the patients about the virus to remove the sense of fear among the existing patients,” Mamata said at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ during a meeting with the representatives of Cine-Tele industries on Monday.

She further said, “Tare Ekta Juddho Kore Bechhey Phireychhey...Tader Abhigyota Ta Kaje Lagano Hobe (They survived COVID-19 after a battle. We will utilise their experience). There are people who are facing social boycott because they are suffering from COVID-19. Same problem is being faced by those who survived the disease. These COVID club members will counsel the patients that there is nothing to worry. This will help the existing patients to recover mentally as well as medically.”

“Already 40 willing COVID-19 survivors came to Kolkata in a bus from Berhampore. We will engage them in various nursing homes and hospitals. I would like to request all that please don’t boycott these people socially. Don’s hate them (COVID survivors and patients) as there is nothing to panic because the recovery rate is very high,” she added.

She requested the representatives of Cine-Tele industries to include COVID-19 advisories and safety precautions in their television serials or between the serials as a public utility campaign.

While enquiring the problems faced during the shootings of cinema and serials, Mamata said, “Please continue to make people aware about COVID. Let people know how the disease spreads, why we need to be alert. How the disease can affect you while someone is in the market.”

The chief minister also launched a mobile application for scanning, developed by the West Bengal Information Technology Department, to scan documents.

“It was my wish to use Made in India app because it reflects patriotism. Today, I am happy to announce that we have launched a mobile application, developed by the West Bengal Information Technology Department, to scan documents. What Bengal thinks today, the whole world thinks tomorrow,” Mamata said.

Mamata also allowed reality TV shoots without LIVE audiences present on the sets. The crew members have also been increased from 35 to 40.

Regarding the shooting of web entertainment series, after being advised by some of the actors present in the meeting – Mamata asked Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to form a committee to look in to the matter.