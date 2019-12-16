Mamata Leads Mega March Against Citizenship Law, Takes Oath to 'Never Allow' NRC in Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata on Monday along with thousands of party leaders and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal.

The TMC supremo began the protest march from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away.

"We will never allow NRC and CAA in Bengal," Banerjee said as she read out an oath for her party workers.

Taking the pledge after garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar on Indira Gandhi Sarani in the city hub, Banerjee said nobody would have to leave Bengal and called for harmony and peace among people of all religions.

"We are all citizens. Our ideal is harmony of all religions. We won't let anyone leave Bengal. We will live in peace and free of anxiety. We won't allow NRC and CAA in Bengal. We have to maintain peace," read the pledge taken at the start of the rally.

