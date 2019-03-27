LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mamata Meets SSC Candidates On Hunger Strike, Left Calls It Politically Motivated

The Left Front Chairman Biman Bose called Banerjee’s meeting with the SSC candidates as politically motivated.

Prema Rajaram | CNN-News18

Updated:March 27, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mamata Meets SSC Candidates On Hunger Strike, Left Calls It Politically Motivated
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the protesting candidates for School Service Commission(SSC) in a bid to persuade them to call off their hunger strike. The aspiring candidates have been on a hunger strike since February 28, demanding immediate filling of vacancies in the state schools.

The candidates have requested the government to release the full list of candidates who cleared the exam.

She assured the protesting candidates of finding a solution post the Lok Sabha elections.

“We cannot violate the Model Code of Conduct. We need to work by understanding the core of the system. You have faced a lot of difficulties and my sympathies are with you. Now whether this protest will continue or not, students will decide,” the chief minister said.

She assured them that the issue would be resolved in first week of June. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee formed a five-member committee to look into the situation. However, there has been little headway in solving the issue.

Meanwhile, the Left Front Chairman Biman Bose called Banerjee’s meeting with the SSC candidates as politically motivated. “This announcement by the chief minister makes no sense just before the elections. The candidates should get the assurances in writing which should be sent it to the Election Commission. It is not impossible,” Bose said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram