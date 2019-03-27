Mamata Meets SSC Candidates On Hunger Strike, Left Calls It Politically Motivated

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the protesting candidates for School Service Commission(SSC) in a bid to persuade them to call off their hunger strike. The aspiring candidates have been on a hunger strike since February 28, demanding immediate filling of vacancies in the state schools.The candidates have requested the government to release the full list of candidates who cleared the exam.She assured the protesting candidates of finding a solution post the Lok Sabha elections.“We cannot violate the Model Code of Conduct. We need to work by understanding the core of the system. You have faced a lot of difficulties and my sympathies are with you. Now whether this protest will continue or not, students will decide,” the chief minister said.She assured them that the issue would be resolved in first week of June. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee formed a five-member committee to look into the situation. However, there has been little headway in solving the issue.Meanwhile, the Left Front Chairman Biman Bose called Banerjee’s meeting with the SSC candidates as politically motivated. “This announcement by the chief minister makes no sense just before the elections. The candidates should get the assurances in writing which should be sent it to the Election Commission. It is not impossible,” Bose said.