Mamata Moves Calcutta HC Challenging Nandigram Loss Against Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court to challenge her defeat from Nandigram constituency against protege-turned-bete noire Suvendu Adhikari in the state assembly elections. The court will hear the matter on Friday.

In Nandigram, which was one of the keenly watched poll battles, BJP leader Adhikari outsmarted the TMC supremo by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes.

While Adhikari had bagged 1,10,764 votes, Banerjee secured 1,08808 votes, the poll panel had confirmed at the time.

There was massive confusion on the day of the results on May 2 about who had actually bagged the crucial Nandigram seat after reports stating that Banerjee had defeated Adhikari appeared in different media though there was no confirmation from the Election Commission.

The TMC had raised question over BJP’s victory in the seat.

“Something is fishy about Nandigram, don’t you think? A party wins nearly three-fourths of all the seats in the state and the Chief Minister loses her seat - something very fishy went on in Nandigram," senior Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien had said.

