Mamata on Anti-Modi Dharma After Showdown With CBI Over Kolkata Police Chief; Centre to Approach SC Today

I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her.



The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP.



The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2019

This drama in Kolkata by BJP and TMC is not a fight for any principle but only to save their corrupt and hide their corruption. CPI(M) has fought both these undemocratic, corrupt, communal and dictatorial regimes in the Centre and the state and will continue to do so. (2/2) https://t.co/m2vvHMYtEp — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 3, 2019

Organise rallies tomorrow between 2-4 PM in every block of the State. Wear black badges and carry black flags to register your protest

We are not afraid. If he wants to impose President’s Rule, we will see. We have to ensure Modi is ousted from power in 2019: @MamataOfficial — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 3, 2019