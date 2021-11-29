Mamata on Three-day Visit to Mumbai from Nov 30

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be on a three-day visit to Mumbai from November 30, during which she is scheduled to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray. She is also expected to meet industrialists in Mumbai on December 1 and invite them to Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in April next year.

“Mamata Banerjee will be on three-day visit to Mumbai from tomorrow. She will hold meetings with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CM also aims to attract investments to the state," a senior TMC leader said. Banerjee had last week visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for various demands of the state.

She, however, did not pay a visit to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, given the changed equation between the TMC and the grand old party.

