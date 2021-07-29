Mamata Requests Nitin Gadkari for 3-Tier Transportation System, Better Road Connectivity in Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday requested minister for roads and highways Nitin Gadkari for a three-tier transportation system and a manufacturing unit for electrical auto spare parts in the state. Banerjee, who is on her first visit to Delhi after the state assembly elections, met Gadkari around 1.30 pm and discussed issues related to road, transport and infrastructure in Bengal.

While addressing the media after the meeting, Banerjee termed her discussion with Gadkari “fruitful" and productive. “I requested him for a bridge at Ganga Sagar in South 24-Parganas and widening and repairing of various important roads from Digha (East Midnapore) to Barasat (North 24-Parganas), from Barasat to Bongaon in North 24-Parganas district. For the convenience of people, I also requested him to upgrade road connectivity from Sevoke in North Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim and from Siliguri to Sevoke.”

Besides better road connectivity, she also urged Gadkari for a three-tier transportation system due to the state’s population density. The three-tier transportation system enables vehicles to travel under the ground, on the surface and over a flyover simultaneously in a congested area.

On new industries in Bengal, she said, “We also discussed setting up of industrial units where spare parts of electric scooters, auto and buses can be manufactured in Bengal. The meeting was very fruitful and our state administrative officials will meet the officials of Gadkari ji to prepare a report on how and when to start the developmental plans which were discussed today.”

Banerjee also discussed with Gadkari widening of NH35, which connects Bongaon to Barasat. In September 2012, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) scrapped the proposal of its four-lane due to unavailability of land. The NH35 stretch leads to the India-Bangladesh border at Petrapole, which is the largest trade gateway between India and Bangladesh and accounts for 60% of the business volume of around Rs 8,000 crore.

“I discussed the matter (widening of NH35) because it will be better for both India and Bangladesh as far trade is concerned. To renew the project, we will chalk out some solution for them (the encroachers). In the meeting, apart from Gadkari ji, other senior officials of his department were also present. It was a good meeting,” Banerjee said.

