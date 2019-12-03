Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mamata Says No Funds Received from Centre for Cyclone Bulbul Relief, Reminds PM Modi of His Promise

BJP's Babul Supriyo alleged that Banerjee was misleading the Centre on the required funds saying he found that the estimate of losses had been exaggerated after he visited the affected areas.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mamata Says No Funds Received from Centre for Cyclone Bulbul Relief, Reminds PM Modi of His Promise
File photo of West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance of financial assistance for the relief of people affected by cyclone Bulbul, no funds have been received.

While informing the Assembly, Banerjee said, “There was a massive damage due to Bulbul. Our estimate of damage was nearly Rs 23,000 crore.

Recently, a central team had come to assess the ground situation and to estimate the total loss in areas affected by the cyclone. But despite that we are still waiting for the central fund. I hope PM Modi will keep his promise.”

She said that even PM Modi had reviewed the situation and assured of all possible assistance from the Centre. “But we have not received any funds so far for the cyclone-affected people,” she added.

On November 9, cyclone Bulbul made landfall in Bengal’s Sagar Island and next day morning it moved north-eastwards into neighbouring Bangladesh, hovering over the Sunderbans delta.

After making landfall, the cyclone was downgraded from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm. It stayed in very severe category for only a few hours after which its windspeed dropped considerably.

Later, Banerjee did an aerial survey and interacted with the affected people and asked the officials to expedite the rescue and relief operations.

BJP leader Babul Supriyo alleged that Banerjee has exaggerated the loss estimate. He said, “PM Modi asked me to visit the affected areas. I went there and found that the state government is misleading the Centre on estimate loss and required funds.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram