Mamata Sounds Third Wave Alarm, Writes to PM Modi For More Covid Vaccines

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccines before the third wave of Covid-19 sets in.

In a letter to PM Modi, Banerjee claimed that due to the irregular supply of Covid-19 vaccines it has become difficult for her to plan vaccination for all at the earliest.

She said, “Presently, we are administering around 3 lakh doses of vaccine every day in Bengal and it is becoming very difficult to maintain even this level due to irregular supply. We have the capacity to vaccinate more than 10 lakh people every day, provided sufficient quantities of vaccine are made available.”

The state has started vaccination from January 16 and to date, administered 2.5 crore doses of vaccination (with 1.81 crore of first doses and 0.70 crore as the second dose of vaccination) against the supply of 2.12 crore doses from the Centre; 18 lakh doses were procured by the state government and the remaining by the private sectors.

The Chief Minister claimed that the state needs around 11.5 crore more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to cover everyone in the eligible categories and going by the current level of supply, it may take longer before everyone is covered.

As per the intimation received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the state has been allocated 74 lakhs doses this month. But unfortunately, 25 lakhs doses only have been received till date in July, her letter to PM Modi reads.

At the end of July, Banerjee is planning to visit Delhi for five days and then she is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi (if she gets an appointment) to discuss various issues related to Bengal.

