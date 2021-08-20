Mamata To Visit Kolkata Government Hospital Every 15 days To Review Situation

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that she will be visiting one of the biggest government hospitals in Kolkata, SSKM after every 15 days to review the situation. The decision was taken after the CM visited the hospital on Thursday for a duration of almost 4 hours.

After she came out she said ‘5 important Government hospitals are there in Kolkata, I do plan to come here every 15 days to see the situation. North Bengal we will have a cancer Hospital as discussed,’

According to sources, Mamata visited the hospital to attend a meeting with all higher health officials and gave suggestions on ways to improve the working in the hospital. Sources say Mamata is going to put more emphasis on the health sector. During the first phase of Pandemic, Mamata visited all hospitals in regular intervals thereby enquiring about infrastructure.

Till now no other Chief Minister has been seen running the health administration from Hospital. This definitely going to have an impact on the industry.

