Kolkata Showdown LIVE: Don't Know Under What Sections My Officers Were Held, Says Interim CBI Chief Nageswara Rao

News18.com | February 3, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
Event Highlights

Kolkata Showdown LIVE Updates: High drama ensued outside the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar after a scuffle broke out between a team of CBI and police officers on Sunday. Throwing her weight behind the city police chief, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the Loudon Street residence of Kumar in central Kolkata.

According to initial report, a team of the investigating agency arrived at Kumar's residence in the evening as part of their investigation in Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams. However, they were stopped outside the IPS officer's house, following which nearly 15 CBI officers were forcefully taken to police station.
Feb 3, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started her  'Save the Constitution' dharna at Metro Channel, Kolkata. Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is also present at the spot. 

Feb 3, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

The drama in Kolkata continues to intensify with each passing moment. CRPF troops have arrived outside CBI's Kolkata office. 

Feb 3, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

"I have sought central govt assistance to rescue my  joint director and his family," interim CBI chief told CNN-News18.  

Feb 3, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

Speaking to CNN-News18, interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has expressed concern that the CBI complex might be attacked to destroy the evidence. "I don't know under what sections my men have been arrested/ detained," Rao said.  "We are doing job as instructed by the Supreme Court. SC itself has commented on non -ooperation of Rajeev Kumar," Rao added. 

Feb 3, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)

"Modi has to go, Amit Shah has to go, otherwise constitution is in danger. Institutions are in danger and the country is in danger. Mamata has fought many battles before and another one starts tonight at 9 pm," TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.  

Feb 3, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)
Feb 3, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has said that the probe agency is in touch with law officers in Kolkata. "We are contacting our senior law officers about the Kolkata incident. Whatever they suggest will be followed," Rao told ANI. 

Feb 3, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

"My 13 year old daughter and wife with me at residence. 50-60 state police men outside. Our apprehension is police will destroy all records documents pertaining to this case. Government of India must intervene," joint director of Kolkata CBI Pankaj Srivastava said. 

Feb 3, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Scuffle Breaks Out as Cops Detain CBI Officers Outside Kolkata Police Chief's Residence

Kolkata: A virtual showdown ensued in Kolkata on Sunday after a scuffle broke out between police officers and CBI sleuths outside Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence.

Feb 3, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Mamata sits on dharna at central Mamata sitting at Kolkata's Metro Channel. She had sat on dharna at the same spot during Singur movement. That time she sat on a 26-day-long "hunger strike".

Feb 3, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

"Our government arrested chit fund owners when we came to power. It is we who formed an SIT to probe the matter," she said in a hurriedly-called press conference outside Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence.

Feb 3, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are trying to organise a coup in the state as we had organised the opposition rally on January 19. We were aware that the CBI will attack us after we organised the rally," Banerjee said, referring to the Brigade rally attended by leaders of about 20 opposition parties. Banerjee said the CBI's action is politically vindictive. 

Feb 3, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre after a CBI team made an unsuccessfully bid to question the Kolkata Police commissioner Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of trying to organise a coup in the state. She also alleged that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was directing the CBI to harass political opponents, as per orders of the prime minister.

Feb 3, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

TMC leader Derek O'brien in a scathing attack on BJP said that the party feels threatened by TMC and has resorted to political vendetta. "Amit Shah and Narendra Modi cannot fight TMC. They are resorting to political vendetta after what they saw in United India rally. BJP knows TMC slogan has arrived - '2019-BJP Finish'," he said.  

Feb 3, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

TMC leader Derek O'brien has accused PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval of the face-off between CBI and Kolkata police. " They landed with 40 CBI officials at police commissioner's residence in Kolkata. They don't even have a search warrant. The perpetrators are actually Modi, Shah and Ajit Doval, I heard it from my sources and I say this with full responsibility," O'brien said. 

Feb 3, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee is headed towards Dharmatala where she will be staging her sit-in protest against the CBI's action Kolkata. 

Feb 3, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Kolkata CBI chief has expressed fear as the situation unfolded between CBI and Kolkata Police, saying that he can be arrested anytime. He said that he has been prisoned inside his own house.  

Feb 3, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

Situation Worse than Emergency, Says Mamata | West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the situation in country is worse than  Emergency after the CBI sleuths surrounded Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's house in connection with Saradha scam. 

Feb 3, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)
Feb 3, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

Mamata Announces Sit-in Protest Against CBI Action | "I am launching a Dharna against the Modi government from Monday to save the Constitution of India," she said while addressing the media.  

Feb 3, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

Standing by the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Mamata has said that he is the "best in the world". 

Feb 3, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

"I am proud to say that my responsibility is to give protection to the force. Without notice, you are coming to Kolkata Police Commissioner's house. We could have arrested CBI but we left," Mamata Banerjee said. 

Feb 3, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at the CBi saying that the probe agency was working on the directions of  NSA Ajit Doval.

Feb 3, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

Mamata added that Centre and State have an agency to arrest criminals and that the government had created Shyamal Banerjee Commission to probe Sharadha scam. 

Feb 3, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Sending a strong message to Modi government, Mamata said that BJP is a "thief party" and chit funds have been since 1980s. "We are not BJP or CPIM," she added.

Feb 3, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking to the media, said that PM modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had tried to crate before the Opposition's mega rally in Kolkata on January 19. She alleged that Pm Modi had called the CBI before the rally and asked them "kuch to karo, (do something)"

Feb 3, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

Accusing the Modi government of destroying the institutions, senior TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'brien said that the TMC would take the issue in Parliament on Monday.  "Our demand in #Parliament on Mon. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with all Oppn parties who want to #SaveDemocracy (sic)," O'brien wrote in the tweet.  

Feb 3, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

The high drama in Kolkata broke out just a day after Rishi Kumar Shukla was picked as the new director of CBI. Shukla will be taking charge tomorrow. 

Feb 3, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address a press conference shortly.  

Feb 3, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

The CBI alleged that they were "assaulted" and "forced out" from Rajeev Kumar's residence and sources confirmed that they would be writing to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the same.

A team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at his residence a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that the IPS officer had been "absconding" and "being looked for".

The Rose Valley scam is worth over Rs 15,000 crore and Saradha scam is about Rs 2500 crore. In both cases, the perpetrators allegedly have links with the members of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, officials said.​

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, asking if BJP was planning a coup by sending 40 CBI officers to the home of the police commissioner.



Earlier on Sunday, CM Mamata Banerjee had described Kumar as the best police officer in the country. Slamming the BJP for "worst kind of political vendetta", Banerjee said the Kolkata police chief is among the best in the world and was not absconding as claimed by the CBI. "He is working 24x7, and was on leave for only one day recently. When you spread lies, the lies will always remain lies," she tweeted.

The tense situation poses the first immediate challenge for new CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla, who has previously served as the Madhya Pradesh police chief.

It is also the first big confrontation between the Bengal CM and the Centre after the state government followed Andhra Pradesh in withdrawing general consent accorded to the CBI to conduct probe and raids in the state.

The general consent, accorded to the CBI by the then Left Front government in 1989, enabled the central agency to conduct any investigation without taking separate permission from the state government.

Following the withdrawal of general consent in November last year, the CBI is required to obtain permission from the West Bengal government to carry out any sort of investigation except those ordered by the courts. The CBI functions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

Banerjee had late last month described the CBI as "an ally" of the BJP-led central government, alleging that the Centre was using the agency to harass the opposition parties throughout the country.

