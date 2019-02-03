Kolkata Showdown LIVE: Don't Know Under What Sections My Officers Were Held, Says Interim CBI Chief Nageswara Rao

Budget Highlights
According to initial report, a team of the investigating agency arrived at Kumar's residence in the evening as part of their investigation in Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams. However, they were stopped outside the IPS officer's house, following which nearly 15 CBI officers were forcefully taken to police station.
The drama in Kolkata continues to intensify with each passing moment. CRPF troops have arrived outside CBI's Kolkata office.
West Bengal: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units arrive at CBI regional office at CGO Complex, Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ii8sCFY4O0— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Speaking to CNN-News18, interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has expressed concern that the CBI complex might be attacked to destroy the evidence. "I don't know under what sections my men have been arrested/ detained," Rao said. "We are doing job as instructed by the Supreme Court. SC itself has commented on non -ooperation of Rajeev Kumar," Rao added.
West Bengal: Visuals from Shakespeare Sarani police station in Kolkata where 5 CBI officers have been kept after being detained. pic.twitter.com/JKwTptyyD0— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Kolkata: A virtual showdown ensued in Kolkata on Sunday after a scuffle broke out between police officers and CBI sleuths outside Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence.
"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are trying to organise a coup in the state as we had organised the opposition rally on January 19. We were aware that the CBI will attack us after we organised the rally," Banerjee said, referring to the Brigade rally attended by leaders of about 20 opposition parties. Banerjee said the CBI's action is politically vindictive.
Launching a scathing attack on the Centre after a CBI team made an unsuccessfully bid to question the Kolkata Police commissioner Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of trying to organise a coup in the state. She also alleged that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was directing the CBI to harass political opponents, as per orders of the prime minister.
TMC leader Derek O'brien in a scathing attack on BJP said that the party feels threatened by TMC and has resorted to political vendetta. "Amit Shah and Narendra Modi cannot fight TMC. They are resorting to political vendetta after what they saw in United India rally. BJP knows TMC slogan has arrived - '2019-BJP Finish'," he said.
TMC leader Derek O'brien has accused PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval of the face-off between CBI and Kolkata police. " They landed with 40 CBI officials at police commissioner's residence in Kolkata. They don't even have a search warrant. The perpetrators are actually Modi, Shah and Ajit Doval, I heard it from my sources and I say this with full responsibility," O'brien said.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: I will stand with my force. I respect them. I felt very sad today. This is the destruction of the federal structure. https://t.co/wG1jl45uA3— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Standing by the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Mamata has said that he is the "best in the world".
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: I still say Rajeev Kumar (Kolkata Police Commissioner) is the best in the world. pic.twitter.com/DaklO7Be71— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking to the media, said that PM modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had tried to crate before the Opposition's mega rally in Kolkata on January 19. She alleged that Pm Modi had called the CBI before the rally and asked them "kuch to karo, (do something)"
Accusing the Modi government of destroying the institutions, senior TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'brien said that the TMC would take the issue in Parliament on Monday. "Our demand in #Parliament on Mon. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with all Oppn parties who want to #SaveDemocracy (sic)," O'brien wrote in the tweet.
A team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at his residence a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that the IPS officer had been "absconding" and "being looked for".
The Rose Valley scam is worth over Rs 15,000 crore and Saradha scam is about Rs 2500 crore. In both cases, the perpetrators allegedly have links with the members of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, officials said.
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, asking if BJP was planning a coup by sending 40 CBI officers to the home of the police commissioner.
BJP planning a constitutional coup ? 40 CBI officials surround Kolkata Police Commissioner’s home. Destruction of institutions goes on unabated. Our demand in #Parliament on Mon. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with all Oppn parties who want to #SaveDemocracy— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 3, 2019
Earlier on Sunday, CM Mamata Banerjee had described Kumar as the best police officer in the country. Slamming the BJP for "worst kind of political vendetta", Banerjee said the Kolkata police chief is among the best in the world and was not absconding as claimed by the CBI. "He is working 24x7, and was on leave for only one day recently. When you spread lies, the lies will always remain lies," she tweeted.
The tense situation poses the first immediate challenge for new CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla, who has previously served as the Madhya Pradesh police chief.
It is also the first big confrontation between the Bengal CM and the Centre after the state government followed Andhra Pradesh in withdrawing general consent accorded to the CBI to conduct probe and raids in the state.
The general consent, accorded to the CBI by the then Left Front government in 1989, enabled the central agency to conduct any investigation without taking separate permission from the state government.
Following the withdrawal of general consent in November last year, the CBI is required to obtain permission from the West Bengal government to carry out any sort of investigation except those ordered by the courts. The CBI functions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.
Banerjee had late last month described the CBI as "an ally" of the BJP-led central government, alleging that the Centre was using the agency to harass the opposition parties throughout the country.
