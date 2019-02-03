LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mamata vs CBI LIVE: CM Sits on Anti-Modi Dharna, Backs Kolkata Police Chief as Cops Detain Sleuths Who Came to Quiz Him

News18.com | February 3, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
Event Highlights

Kolkata Showdown LIVE Updates: High drama ensued outside the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar after a scuffle broke out between a team of CBI and police officers on Sunday. Throwing her weight behind the city police chief, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the Loudon Street residence of Kumar in central Kolkata, and sat on a dharna. She has received support of several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, MK Stalin and HD Deve Gowda.

According to initial report, a team of the investigating agency arrived at Kumar's residence in the evening as part of their investigation in Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams. However, they were stopped outside the IPS officer's house, following which nearly 15 CBI officers were forcefully taken to police station.
Feb 3, 2019 11:18 pm (IST)

Interim director M Nageshwar Rao said that the CBI will approach the Supreme Court on Monday regarding the matter as the West Bengal police are seemingly not cooperating in carrying out the investigations into Saradha Ponzi and Rose Valley scams.

Feb 3, 2019 11:12 pm (IST)

NCP president Sharad Pawar accused the BJP of "blatantly misusing the CBI" in West Bengal.

Feb 3, 2019 11:10 pm (IST)

Omar Abdullah tweeted his support for Mamata Banerjee​:

Feb 3, 2019 11:07 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, Mayawati, Sharad Pawar, and Arvind Kejriwal spoke to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over phone and expressed solidarity. Banerjee is currently observing a Dharna at Dharmatala.

Feb 3, 2019 11:02 pm (IST)

The West Bengal Secretary of Home Affairs has written to the State Election Commission regarding the Police Commissioner's absence from duty.

Feb 3, 2019 10:58 pm (IST)

On the other hand, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has expressed her solidarity with Mamata Banerjee. "History stands testament to how JK has faced the wrath of central agencies. Its disheartening to see how institutions are being hijacked only to discredit political opponents . Doesn’t bode well for the Centre - State relationship (SIC)," Mufti tweeted.

Feb 3, 2019 10:55 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was denied to land in West Bengal to address a rally in Balughat earlier in the day, slammed Mamata Banerjee for her "hooliganism".

Feb 3, 2019 10:47 pm (IST)

Visuals of TMC workers burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Asansol over the ongoing CBI issue:

Feb 3, 2019 10:34 pm (IST)

Trinamool Congress workers have begun protesting in parts of West Bengal

Feb 3, 2019 10:32 pm (IST)

The DMK chief took to Twitter to extend his solidarity with the West Bengal Chief Minister:

Feb 3, 2019 10:30 pm (IST)

The TMC supremo addressing her supporters from her sit-in protest:

Feb 3, 2019 10:27 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the CBI has sought some time from the Governor of West Bengal to discuss the situation.

Feb 3, 2019 10:25 pm (IST)

While staging a dharna, Mamata Banerjee reiterated her solidarity with the Police Commissioner and her faith in the Indian Judiciary and the media. She said, "The Prime Minister has gone mad, he will never win the elections. These are all his elections conspiracies." The CM also urged her party workers to not block roads and cause inconvenience in any form of protest. 

Feb 3, 2019 10:20 pm (IST)

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has sprung to the support of West Bengal Chief Minister saying that the BJP wants to "take revenge against Mamata Banerjee" because of her efforts to dethrone the Modi government.

Feb 3, 2019 10:08 pm (IST)

Calling the CBI versus Kolkata police episode as an "unfortunate incident", BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wants to protect the corrupt in her state, like a "dictator", by obstructing the investigation "as per the Supreme Court's order". "She is shredding apart the constitution. We condemn this," he said. 

Feb 3, 2019 9:54 pm (IST)

The Joint Commissioner of Crime Department, Kolkata, has alleged that the CBI team had arrived at Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence at Loudon street without producing "proper papers".

Feb 3, 2019 9:41 pm (IST)

Scenes from Mamata Banerjee's sit-in protest.  

Feb 3, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)

"They have taken charge of all the evidence, seized all the documents. They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear," Rao added. 

Feb 3, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)

'We are investigating these chit fund cases as per the directions of the SC. An SIT has been constituted by the WB govt prior to SC's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner," Nageshwar Rao further said.  

Feb 3, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

"There is evidence against Rajeev Kumar that he has been instrumental in causing destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice," interim CBI director M Nageshwar Rao said.  

Feb 3, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

All five CBI officers who were detained by police at Shakespeare Sarani police station in Kolkata have been released.

Feb 3, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed solidarity with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Feb 3, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started her  'Save the Constitution' dharna at Metro Channel, Kolkata. Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is also present at the spot. 

Feb 3, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

The drama in Kolkata continues to intensify with each passing moment. CRPF troops have arrived outside CBI's Kolkata office. 

Feb 3, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

"I have sought central govt assistance to rescue my  joint director and his family," interim CBI chief told CNN-News18.  

Feb 3, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

Speaking to CNN-News18, interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has expressed concern that the CBI complex might be attacked to destroy the evidence. "I don't know under what sections my men have been arrested/ detained," Rao said.  "We are doing job as instructed by the Supreme Court. SC itself has commented on non -ooperation of Rajeev Kumar," Rao added. 

Feb 3, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)

"Modi has to go, Amit Shah has to go, otherwise constitution is in danger. Institutions are in danger and the country is in danger. Mamata has fought many battles before and another one starts tonight at 9 pm," TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.  

Feb 3, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has said that the probe agency is in touch with law officers in Kolkata. "We are contacting our senior law officers about the Kolkata incident. Whatever they suggest will be followed," Rao told ANI. 

Feb 3, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

"My 13 year old daughter and wife with me at residence. 50-60 state police men outside. Our apprehension is police will destroy all records documents pertaining to this case. Government of India must intervene," joint director of Kolkata CBI Pankaj Srivastava said. 

Mamata vs CBI LIVE: CM Sits on Anti-Modi Dharna, Backs Kolkata Police Chief as Cops Detain Sleuths Who Came to Quiz Him

A team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at his residence a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that the IPS officer had been "absconding" and "being looked for".

The Rose Valley scam is worth over Rs 15,000 crore and Saradha scam is about Rs 2500 crore. In both cases, the perpetrators allegedly have links with the members of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, officials said.​

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, asking if BJP was planning a coup by sending 40 CBI officers to the home of the police commissioner.



Earlier on Sunday, CM Mamata Banerjee had described Kumar as the best police officer in the country. Slamming the BJP for "worst kind of political vendetta", Banerjee said the Kolkata police chief is among the best in the world and was not absconding as claimed by the CBI. "He is working 24x7, and was on leave for only one day recently. When you spread lies, the lies will always remain lies," she tweeted.

The tense situation poses the first immediate challenge for new CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla, who has previously served as the Madhya Pradesh police chief.

It is also the first big confrontation between the Bengal CM and the Centre after the state government followed Andhra Pradesh in withdrawing general consent accorded to the CBI to conduct probe and raids in the state.

The general consent, accorded to the CBI by the then Left Front government in 1989, enabled the central agency to conduct any investigation without taking separate permission from the state government.

Following the withdrawal of general consent in November last year, the CBI is required to obtain permission from the West Bengal government to carry out any sort of investigation except those ordered by the courts. The CBI functions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

Banerjee had late last month described the CBI as "an ally" of the BJP-led central government, alleging that the Centre was using the agency to harass the opposition parties throughout the country.

