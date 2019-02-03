Mamata vs CBI LIVE: CM Sits on Anti-Modi Dharna, Backs Kolkata Police Chief as Cops Detain Sleuths Who Came to Quiz Him

Read More

Kolkata Showdown LIVE Updates: High drama ensued outside the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar after a scuffle broke out between a team of CBI and police officers on Sunday. Throwing her weight behind the city police chief, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the Loudon Street residence of Kumar in central Kolkata, and sat on a dharna. She has received support of several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, MK Stalin and HD Deve Gowda.According to initial report, a team of the investigating agency arrived at Kumar's residence in the evening as part of their investigation in Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams. However, they were stopped outside the IPS officer's house, following which nearly 15 CBI officers were forcefully taken to police station.