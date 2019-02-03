Mamata vs CBI LIVE: CM Sits on Anti-Modi Dharna, Backs Kolkata Police Chief as Cops Detain Sleuths Who Came to Quiz Him

Budget Highlights
According to initial report, a team of the investigating agency arrived at Kumar's residence in the evening as part of their investigation in Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams. However, they were stopped outside the IPS officer's house, following which nearly 15 CBI officers were forcefully taken to police station.
NCP president Sharad Pawar accused the BJP of "blatantly misusing the CBI" in West Bengal.
#Assualtondemocracy - blatant misuse of CBI in #WestBengal to intimidate the opposition and settle political scores.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 3, 2019
Omar Abdullah tweeted his support for Mamata Banerjee:
Just spoke to @MamataOfficial didi to convey the support of @JKNC_ as she sits in dharna. The use of the CBI as a political tool has crossed all limits as has the Modi government’s misuse of institutions. A former CM having such little regard for India’s federalism is shocking— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 3, 2019
The West Bengal Secretary of Home Affairs has written to the State Election Commission regarding the Police Commissioner's absence from duty.
A Bhattacharya, Secy Home Affairs, W Bengal writes to state EC: He has clarified that he (Kolkata Police Commissioner) was absent from meeting on 31 Jan as he had applied for casual leave for personal reasons, he intended no offence or disrespect to Election Commission of India. pic.twitter.com/Sej4MbgxwY— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
On the other hand, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has expressed her solidarity with Mamata Banerjee. "History stands testament to how JK has faced the wrath of central agencies. Its disheartening to see how institutions are being hijacked only to discredit political opponents . Doesn’t bode well for the Centre - State relationship (SIC)," Mufti tweeted.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was denied to land in West Bengal to address a rally in Balughat earlier in the day, slammed Mamata Banerjee for her "hooliganism".
पूरे देश को बंगाल की धरती पर गौरव की अनुभूति होती है लेकिन बंगाल के अंदर आज जो कुछ भी चल रहा है उसे किसी भी स्थिति में स्वीकार नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 3, 2019
मैं आप सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का आह्वान करुंगा कि आप लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से टीएमसी की गुंडागर्दी वाली सरकार का मुकाबला कीजिये।
Trinamool Congress workers have begun protesting in parts of West Bengal
West Bengal: TMC workers stage a protest in Asansol over the ongoing CBI issue. pic.twitter.com/qHjVuzZcyW— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
The DMK chief took to Twitter to extend his solidarity with the West Bengal Chief Minister:
The independence of every institution has been compromised under this fascist BJP Government.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 3, 2019
I stand with @MamataOfficial Didi in her fight to protect the federal structure of this country and to save democracy.#SaveDemocracy
Meanwhile, the CBI has sought some time from the Governor of West Bengal to discuss the situation.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeks time from West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to discuss the ongoing issue. pic.twitter.com/zAzQR5RZAE— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
While staging a dharna, Mamata Banerjee reiterated her solidarity with the Police Commissioner and her faith in the Indian Judiciary and the media. She said, "The Prime Minister has gone mad, he will never win the elections. These are all his elections conspiracies." The CM also urged her party workers to not block roads and cause inconvenience in any form of protest.
Calling the CBI versus Kolkata police episode as an "unfortunate incident", BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wants to protect the corrupt in her state, like a "dictator", by obstructing the investigation "as per the Supreme Court's order". "She is shredding apart the constitution. We condemn this," he said.
The Joint Commissioner of Crime Department, Kolkata, has alleged that the CBI team had arrived at Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence at Loudon street without producing "proper papers".
Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner Crime, Kolkata Police: A team of CBI officers came without any papers for what they called a 'secret operation'. When asked what the operation was about, they could not give a satisfactory response. pic.twitter.com/CyS83Z1aKC— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed solidarity with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo’s action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2019
The drama in Kolkata continues to intensify with each passing moment. CRPF troops have arrived outside CBI's Kolkata office.
West Bengal: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units arrive at CBI regional office at CGO Complex, Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ii8sCFY4O0— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Speaking to CNN-News18, interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has expressed concern that the CBI complex might be attacked to destroy the evidence. "I don't know under what sections my men have been arrested/ detained," Rao said. "We are doing job as instructed by the Supreme Court. SC itself has commented on non -ooperation of Rajeev Kumar," Rao added.
West Bengal: Visuals from Shakespeare Sarani police station in Kolkata where 5 CBI officers have been kept after being detained. pic.twitter.com/JKwTptyyD0— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
A team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at his residence a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that the IPS officer had been "absconding" and "being looked for".
The Rose Valley scam is worth over Rs 15,000 crore and Saradha scam is about Rs 2500 crore. In both cases, the perpetrators allegedly have links with the members of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, officials said.
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, asking if BJP was planning a coup by sending 40 CBI officers to the home of the police commissioner.
BJP planning a constitutional coup ? 40 CBI officials surround Kolkata Police Commissioner’s home. Destruction of institutions goes on unabated. Our demand in #Parliament on Mon. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with all Oppn parties who want to #SaveDemocracy— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 3, 2019
Earlier on Sunday, CM Mamata Banerjee had described Kumar as the best police officer in the country. Slamming the BJP for "worst kind of political vendetta", Banerjee said the Kolkata police chief is among the best in the world and was not absconding as claimed by the CBI. "He is working 24x7, and was on leave for only one day recently. When you spread lies, the lies will always remain lies," she tweeted.
The tense situation poses the first immediate challenge for new CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla, who has previously served as the Madhya Pradesh police chief.
It is also the first big confrontation between the Bengal CM and the Centre after the state government followed Andhra Pradesh in withdrawing general consent accorded to the CBI to conduct probe and raids in the state.
The general consent, accorded to the CBI by the then Left Front government in 1989, enabled the central agency to conduct any investigation without taking separate permission from the state government.
Following the withdrawal of general consent in November last year, the CBI is required to obtain permission from the West Bengal government to carry out any sort of investigation except those ordered by the courts. The CBI functions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.
Banerjee had late last month described the CBI as "an ally" of the BJP-led central government, alleging that the Centre was using the agency to harass the opposition parties throughout the country.
