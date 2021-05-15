india

Mamata's Brother, Undergoing Covid-19 Treatment, Dies in Kolkata Hospital
1-MIN READ

Mamata's Brother, Undergoing Covid-19 Treatment, Dies in Kolkata Hospital

Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

The Trinamool Congress supremo's brother, popular as 'Kalida' among locals in his residential area of Kalighat, breathed his last around 9.20 am at the private hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother Ashim Banerjee, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a hospital here, died on Saturday morning, his family members said. The Trinamool Congress supremo’s brother, popular as ‘Kalida’ among locals in his residential area of Kalighat, breathed his last around 9.20 am at the private hospital, they said.

He had tested positive for coronavirus nearly a month ago and was admitted since then, an official of the medical establishment said.

first published:May 15, 2021, 14:43 IST