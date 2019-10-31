Once again pinning the blame for the murder of five migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir on the central government, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded a thorough investigation into Tuesday’s terror attack in Kulgam district.

Claiming that the murder of the five labourers from Murshidabad was pre-planned, Banerjee said, “The way they have been brutally murdered… there is no political party there currently. Everything is under the Centre. This is shameful.”

Stressing on the point that it was the Centre that is responsible for the law and order situation in the Valley, she added, “All the administration now belongs to Centre and forces. So that day how come these labourers got abducted? I am shocked and there should be strong investigation into this.”

Banerjee had on Wednesday, too, highlighted that the Centre was responsible for law and order in the Valley, which has been under severe restrictions since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August. “We are totally shocked! Presently there are no political activities in Kashmir and entire law and order is with the Government of India," she had tweeted.

Among the many reasons given by the BJP for doing away with special status, the primary has been that Article 370 and Article 35A encouraged terrorism. On Thursday too, Union home minister Amit Shah said that Article 370 and 35A were the gateway of terrorism in India and Prime Minister Modi has closed this gate by repealing them.

In the last 15 days, 11 non-locals have been killed in attacks in southern areas of the restive Valley by militants.

Five labourers, hailing from West Bengals Murshidabad district, were killed in a terror attack in Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday. The labourers had been staying at their rented accommodation when the militants barged inside, dragged them out, and then shot them.

The attack took place even as a delegation of EU parliamentarians were visiting the state to get a sense of the ground situation in the months following the abrogation of Article 370.

