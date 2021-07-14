Mamata's Surprise Meet With Bengal Governor Could Be Over Mukul Roy's Appointment As PAC Head

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sprung a surprise on Wednesday after decided to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after leaving the state secretariat in the evening. Around 4 pm, her convoy was seen entering Raj Bhavan where she held a meeting with the Governor.

Though the exact agenda of the meeting is not known, there are speculations that both of them discussed Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) resolution which was recently passed at the State Assembly, appointment of Mukul Roy as the chairperson of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and various pending bills.

Later, Governor Dhankhar tweeted, “Hon’ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial called on Hon’ble Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan today. The two had an hour-long interaction without aides.”

It may be noted that the meeting came a day after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari along with Chief Whip Manoj Tigga and other BJP MLAs met the Governor and submitted a memorandum questioning the legality of Roy’s appointment as PAC chairperson. Eight BJP MLAs also resigned from the post of chairman of eight committees of Bengal Assembly over Roy’s appointment.

On July 9, Roy, who recently quit BJP after winning the assembly polls and rejoined the ruling TMC, was appointed as PAC chairperson in the Bengal Assembly. Soon, there was uproar in the Assembly as BJP MLAs, led by Adhikari, staged a walkout while raising slogans against this decision.

