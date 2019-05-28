English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mammootty, Sunny Leone's Madhura Raja Enters Rs 100 Crore Club
The film sees Mammootty reprises his role as Raja. Tamil actor Jai too plays an important character and Madhura Raja marks his debut in Malayalam.
The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club in 45 days.
Malayalam superstar Mammootty's Madhura Raja that released last month has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 45 days. The film, which had opened to a massive response, also has a special number by Bollywood's Sunny Leone.
The Vysakh directorial features Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others in various roles.
Taking to Facebook, the producers of Madhura Raja shared a poster of the film, along with its achievements. The post read, "We Nelson Ipe Cinemas proudly announce that, our first production venture MadhuraRaja crossed 104 Cr worldwide business in 45 days of Release. On this great achievement I would like to say my heart full of thanks to all, who work hard on screen and off screen to make this dream come true, and also my sincere thanks to all the media channels who supported us till date. I can’t forget my family and my friends who gave me strength to move forward. Thanks to the viewers all over the world who watched and loves and made MadhuraRaja a huge blockbuster. Once again thank you so much everyone. #TripleStrongRaja.”
Sunny Leone too, had in a recent post thanked the Southern superstar and fans for the film. She posted a photo with the actor and captioned it, "Thank you @mammootty and thanks a lot to all the fans who showed mad love for the film !!!! Love you all!!! XoXo #Madhuraja."
The spin-off to 2010's Pokkiri Raja, the film sees Mammootty reprises his role as Raja. Tamil actor Jai too plays an important character and Madhura Raja marks his debut in Malayalam.
