Man Absconding after Raping Minor Daughter in Punjab's Ferozepur
The father was booked under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Representative image.
Ferozepur: A man is on the run after he allegedly raped his minor daughter at home in Punjab's Ferozepur district, police said on Friday.
The incident happened on Wednesday at the home of accused Seera of Sodhi Nagar village, they said.
In her statement to the police, the 14-year-old victim said her parents quarrelled after which her livid mom left home for a relative's place.
Later, the accused is said to have committed the act, police said adding that the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother the following day.
The accused is absconding and police have launched a manhunt to nab him.
