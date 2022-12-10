CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Absconding in Hit & Run Case Arrested in Delhi after 11 Years
1-MIN READ

Man Absconding in Hit & Run Case Arrested in Delhi after 11 Years

IANS

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 14:20 IST

New Delhi, India

The accused was hiding in New Ashok Nagar after changing his identity. (Shutterstock)

On Friday, a trap was laid and Vimal Chand was arrested from Gali No. 3 in New Ashok Nagar, police said

A man who had been absconding in a hit and run case since the past 11 years was finally arrested in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said.

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Vimal Chand, was declared a Proclaimed Offender on September 23, 2011 by the Saket Court in connection with an FIR registered under section 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC at the Badarpur police station.

“Specific inputs were received about a Proclaimed Offender who was evading his presence before the court and hiding in New Ashok Nagar by changing his identity," said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

“Police team activated interstate informers and conducted local enquiry of the areas and developed important clues about the offender. On Friday, a trap was laid and Vimal Chand was arrested from Gali No. 3 in New Ashok Nagar," said the official.

first published:December 10, 2022, 14:20 IST
