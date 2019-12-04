Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Accused of Helping Suspects in Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari's Murder Case Granted Bail

Kamlesh Tiwari's wife and now the Hindu Samaj Party president Kiran Tiwari , said that the release of Rizvi was 'unfortunate and shocking'.

IANS

Updated:December 4, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Accused of Helping Suspects in Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari's Murder Case Granted Bail
File photo of slain Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Lucknow: Kaifi Ali Rizvi, accused of helping the accused in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, has been granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate granted bail to Rizvi on two personal bonds of Rs 20,000 each. The counsel, who appeared for Rizvi, argued that the charges against his client were bailable.

Tiwari, a Hindu leader, was shot dead by two persons inside his house-cum-office in Khurshid Bagh in Lucknow on October 18. The killing was said to be a revenge for remarks that Tiwari had made in 2015 against Prophet Mohammed.

The two main accused were arrested later from Gujarat.

Rizvi was arrested from Bareilly on October 22 and he was charged with helping the two main accused - Moinuddin and Ashraf, after they had killed Tiwari in Lucknow.

Rizvi gave shelter to the two accused and even ensured treatment of one of them who had been injured. He also provided them financial assistance.

About a dozen others who were arrested along with Rizvi are still in jail.

Meanwhile, Kiran Tiwari, wife of slain Kamlesh Tiwari and now the Hindu Samaj Party president, said that the release of Rizvi was "unfortunate and shocking".

She said, "He has been released in less than two months. Recently, I have received a letter with death threat to me but the government is least concerned about our security."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com