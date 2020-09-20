Man Accused Of Murder In Mumbai Held From Nepal Border

Mumbai: A 29 year-old man was held from the Nepal border on Sunday in connection with a murder that took place in Dongri in Mumbai some days earlier, police said. Babloo Yadav and one more person had killed Mukesh Gupta over a monetary dispute and had fled to Meerganj in his native Uttar Pradesh and further onto Nepal, an official said.

“After the murder came to light on September 15, we formed teams to hunt for the accused. Acting on a tip-off, we nabbed Yadav from a forest stretch on the Indo-Nepal border,” he said. Dongri division assistant commissioner of police Avinash Dharmadhikari said Gupta and Yadav were carpenters and got contract work at a flat in the area. However, they fell out on money.” He has been remanded in police custody till September 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor