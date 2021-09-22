Man Accused of Rape Tied Up, Forced to Drink Urine by Aunt & Uncle in Kota

A 22-year-old man was allegedly tied up, tortured, forced to drink urine, and robbed by distant relatives in Rajasthan’s Kota. A video of the incident went viral on social media, and the police have now opened an investigation into the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 14. Two days later, the man’s distant relatives - his aunt and uncle — filed a police report against him. He had allegedly broken into their home and raped the woman. He was later arrested and put behind bars, India Today said in a report.

According to the young man’s older sibling, a different set of events took place. He said the man was invited to the couple’s home in Jagpura village, Kota district, on the evening of September 14. They allegedly then shackled his hands and feet and held him prisoner for the night.

They grabbed his phone, identity cards, and Rs 22,000 in cash, he claimed. He was allegedly beaten and forced to drink urine. According to the brother, the aunt and uncle also allegedly captured a video of the savage thrashing and accidentally put it online.

The victim is a manual labourer from Ahmedabad who had gone home to Kota for a few days when the incident occurred. His uncle is works in the home guard.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Jain said that based on the video which had emerged, a case has been registered against the couple and another person. “An investigation is underway. Action will be taken after that,” he said.

