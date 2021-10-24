‘Totally Blind Case’: In 36 Hours, Delhi Police Scanned Hundreds of CCTVs to Nab Man Who Raped 6-year-old

The man accused of raping a six-year-old girl in the national capital’s Ranjit Nagar area on Friday has been identified and arrested, the police said on Sunday. The man, in his early 20s, was seen with the minor girl at a busy street in the area. A CCTV footage from the area showed the girl following the accused after she was allegedly lured by him.

“I must inform you that in a course of 36 hours we checked hundreds of CCTVs and got his photograph. This case was totally blind. There was no relation to the victim, he was not a resident of the area, there was no phone number, no vehicle, no profession/ work id that could help in identification of accused,” the DCP was quoted as saying.

Several police teams from central district worked tirelessly for 36 hours to nab this criminal, he added.

The accused has been identified as Suraj, 20, a resident of Raghubir Nagar in New Delhi. He was arrested by a team of Special Staff and AATS of Central district from Kalanaur, Rohtak.

The child is in a critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The incident took place when the girl was playing outside her house and the accused allegedly lured her and took her to a secluded place and forced himself. Reportedly, the girl’s family said that she was bleeding when she got back home. The survivor’s father is a part-time labourer.

The police have registered a case, including sections of the law against sexual abuse of children. The Delhi Women’s Commission has also issued a notice asking the police to take strict action in the matter.

This comes days after a Nepalese national was allegedly been raped by a man in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Greater Kailash police station received information regarding the sexual assault of a woman by a person known to her.

On the basis of the complaint, her counseling report, and existing circumstances, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, a senior police officer said.

