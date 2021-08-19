Man Accused of Raping Minor Dies By Suicide at Amaravati Police Station

A 25-year-old man, accused of abducting and raping a minor, allegedly died by suicide in a police lockup in Maharashtra’s Amaravati on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Thackrey. His body has been sent for autopsy.

According to police, the man hanged himself to death in the lockup room with the help of his shirt at Rajapeth police station. No suicide note was recovered from the lock-up.

The youth was in police custody since August 18 and was to be sent to jail on August 20. The Amravati Police sought his police custody for questioning in connection to the abduction and rape case of a minor.

According to police, on August 4, a woman complained against Sagar Thackrey, a resident of Ashti in Wardha district, with the Fazerpura police. The woman in her complaint accused Sagar of abducting her minor daughter and raping her.

The Fazepura Police then filed an FIR against Sagar Thackrey under the POCSO Act and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police visited Sagar’s house in Wardha district to arrest him.

On August 17, Sagar, along with the girl, came to the Fazepura police station and surrendered before the police. The local police arrested Sagar while the girl was handed to her mother.

The Amravati Police produced Sagar at the district court and took him on remand till August 20.

The youth’s death by suicide has created a stir in the city. Questions are being raised about how the accused could hang himself in a highly guarded police station.

According to a source, the accused was kept in the Rajapeth police station as Fazepura police station did not have a guarded lockup.

Senior officials Amravati Police, upon learning suicide of an accused in police remand, rushed to the police station for investigation.

