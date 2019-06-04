Man Accuses Chhattisgarh Hospital of Removing Mother's Kidney, Doctors Deny
The doctors have refuted the allegations and told reporters that the woman's kidney was removed as it had developed an infection, adding that consent of the relatives was obtained.
Image for representation.
Raigarh: A man has accused a private hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district of removing his mother's kidney without consent, police said Tuesday.
An official said district collector Yashwant Kumar has ordered a probe into the allegations made by Aishwarya Patel against Vananchal Care Hospital.
Patel's mother Sumitra (62), a native of Markam Godi village in neighbouring Janjgir-Champa district, was admitted in the hospital, located in Kharsia area here, on May 26 for a surgery to remove stones in her left kidney, he said quoting the complaint.
"Patel has named three doctors in his complaint which was filed at Kharsia police station on Monday," the official said.
The doctors have refuted the allegations and told reporters that the woman's kidney was removed as it had developed an infection, adding that consent of the relatives was obtained.
The Raigarh collector has instituted a five-member probe committee that includes three senior government doctors, an official said.
The probe team, headed by Kharsia SDM Girish Ramteke, has been asked to submit its report within three days, he said.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Face Demanding New Zealand Test
- Sushmita Sen Almost Lost Out on Miss Universe to Aishwarya Rai Because of THIS Reason
- Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter
- The Eerie Coincidence of 2 Missing IAF AN-32 Planes 10 Years Apart - Same Place, Number of Passengers
- Move Over Priya Varrier, Camilla Bowler's Wink Behind Donald Trump Is The Internet's New Sensation
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s