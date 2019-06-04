Man Accuses Chhattisgarh Hospital of Removing Mother's Kidney, Doctors Deny

Raigarh: A man has accused a private hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district of removing his mother's kidney without consent, police said Tuesday.

An official said district collector Yashwant Kumar has ordered a probe into the allegations made by Aishwarya Patel against Vananchal Care Hospital.

Patel's mother Sumitra (62), a native of Markam Godi village in neighbouring Janjgir-Champa district, was admitted in the hospital, located in Kharsia area here, on May 26 for a surgery to remove stones in her left kidney, he said quoting the complaint.

"Patel has named three doctors in his complaint which was filed at Kharsia police station on Monday," the official said.

The doctors have refuted the allegations and told reporters that the woman's kidney was removed as it had developed an infection, adding that consent of the relatives was obtained.

The Raigarh collector has instituted a five-member probe committee that includes three senior government doctors, an official said.

The probe team, headed by Kharsia SDM Girish Ramteke, has been asked to submit its report within three days, he said.