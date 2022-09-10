Man Accuses Lingayat Seer of 'Sexually Exploiting Wife', Woman Rubbishes Allegations, Blames Husband

A man on Saturday accused Lingayat seer Omkara Shivacharya Swami of Renukashrama in Avaragola of sexually exploiting his wife repeatedly for the past one-and-a-half years.

A man from Shivamogga has alleged that his wife has been sexually exploited by the accused swamiji in the ashram. He maintained that he has been trying to get his wife out of the clutches of accused swamiji. His wife has told him that she would die by suicide if anything comes out.

He has also released an audio clip containing the conversation between him and the swami. In the audio, the man is pleading with Swami to send his wife back to him. He also tells Swami that he had used his wife for a long time. He tells Swami that he has the video as evidence and he should send her back if he does not want any trouble.

The man maintained that married his lover after three years of courtship. However, as they could not have children even after five years, his wife started visiting the mutt. Later, she started visiting the mutt frequently. “I caught them red-handed during a festival,” he alleged.

However, the incident got a twist when the wife came forward and rubbished the allegation of her husband. She claimed that her husband is a drunkard and has been blackmailing the swamiji for Rs 30 lakh. “My husband could stoop down to any level for money,” she said.

“I challenge him to produce the video that he claims as evidence. Even I want to watch it. Swamiji has helped me to come out of my decision to end life. I could not bear the torture and abuse of my husband. My father has sold one acre of land and I have given all my gold to him,” she alleged.

“We have special respect for the swamiji as our family follows his mutt,” she said. The woman has also lodged a police complaint against her husband in connection with the case.

