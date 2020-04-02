Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Admitted to Coronavirus Isolation Ward in UP Commits Suicide, Reports Awaited

A similar incident was reported from Saharanpur district where a clerk committed suicide by hanging himself in office as he suspected that he was infected with coronavirus.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 2, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Man Admitted to Coronavirus Isolation Ward in UP Commits Suicide, Reports Awaited
Lucknow: A 40-year-old man admitted to the isolation ward of Shamli district hospital on March 31 after exhibiting symptoms of novel coronavirus committed suicide on Thursday.

The man, whose reports are still awaited, was said to be in depression.

DM Shamli Jasjit Kaur confirmed the incident and said the deceased was a resident of Kandhla area.

A similar incident was reported from Saharanpur district where a clerk committed suicide by hanging himself in office as he suspected that he was infected with coronavirus.

Two people in the state have died due to coronavirus: one was a young grocery shop owner from Basti district who died at BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, while the other was reported from Meerut district where a man who contracted the disease from his son-in-law died on Wednesday.

More than 16 people of the same family are also infected with Covid-19 and are admitted at Meerut Medical College for treatment. Till date the number of positive patients in Meerut is 20.

Till Wednesday, 116 people tested positive in the state while test results of 2,953 samples were found negative and another 116 were awaited.

