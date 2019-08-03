Man Allegedly Pours Acid on Estranged Wife in Kerala, Stabs Her

Kozhikode: A man allegedly poured acid on a woman and stabbed her at Karassery near here on Saturday evening, police said. She has been admitted to the Kozhikode medical college hospital with serious injuries.

The accused is suspected to be the woman's estranged husband, police said.

The incident occurred when the woman working in a hospital was returning home.

No arrest has been made so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.