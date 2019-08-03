Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Allegedly Pours Acid on Estranged Wife in Kerala, Stabs Her

The victim has been admitted to the Kozhikode medical college hospital with serious injuries.

PTI

August 3, 2019
Representational Image.
Kozhikode: A man allegedly poured acid on a woman and stabbed her at Karassery near here on Saturday evening, police said. She has been admitted to the Kozhikode medical college hospital with serious injuries.

The accused is suspected to be the woman's estranged husband, police said.

The incident occurred when the woman working in a hospital was returning home.

No arrest has been made so far.

