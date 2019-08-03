Man Allegedly Pours Acid on Estranged Wife in Kerala, Stabs Her
The victim has been admitted to the Kozhikode medical college hospital with serious injuries.
Representational Image.
Kozhikode: A man allegedly poured acid on a woman and stabbed her at Karassery near here on Saturday evening, police said. She has been admitted to the Kozhikode medical college hospital with serious injuries.
The accused is suspected to be the woman's estranged husband, police said.
The incident occurred when the woman working in a hospital was returning home.
No arrest has been made so far.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Breastfeeding Week: Neha Dhupia Posts an Empowering Pic of Herself Nursing Her Daughter
- Deepika Padukone 'Steals' Shampoo Bottles From Hotels, Reveals BFF in Friendship Day Note
- Monkey Amazes All by Closing Tap After Drinking Water, When Will Humans Evolve?
- 'Hum Hindu' Founder Ajay Gautam Covered His Eyes After Seeing Muslim Anchor on TV
- Virat Kohli is a 'Freak' While Ravindra Jadeja's a Natural Athlete: Former Coach Shankar Basu