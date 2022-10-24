CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » India » Man Allegedly Punched to Death by 3 For 'Staring' at One of Them in Mumbai
1-MIN READ

Man Allegedly Punched to Death by 3 For 'Staring' at One of Them in Mumbai

PTI

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 11:27 IST

Mumbai, India

The accused allegedly hit the victim on his head with a belt, punched and kicked him to dead, officials said. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

The accused allegedly hit the victim on his head with a belt, punched and kicked him to dead, officials said. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday near a restaurant in Matunga area following which the three accused were arrested, he said.

A 28-year-old man was killed allegedly by three persons following a scuffle over staring at one of them in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday near a restaurant in Matunga area following which the three accused were arrested, he said. The deceased, who was with a friend, had a scuffle with the accused over staring at one of them, he said.

The accused allegedly hit the victim on his head with a belt, punched and kicked him and also hurled abuses, the official said.

The victim collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to a civic-run hospital where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

The Shahu Nagar police later arrested the three accused and registered a case against them on the charge of murder and other offences, the official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 24, 2022, 11:27 IST
last updated:October 24, 2022, 11:27 IST