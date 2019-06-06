Take the pledge to vote

Man and His Female Associate Arrested After Car Rammed Into a Group of People in East Delhi

During interrogation, the accused, a drug addict, revealed that he had stolen the alleged car from the Madhu Vihar area.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
Man and His Female Associate Arrested After Car Rammed Into a Group of People in East Delhi
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
New Delhi: Several people, who were coming out of a mosque after offering Eid prayers had a close shave on Wednesday after a stolen car driven by a 26-year-old man rammed into the group in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said.

The accused Shahrukh, a resident of Govindpura in Jagatpuri along with his 24-year-old female associate were later arrested, police said on Thursday.

Police said the accused was involved in 27 cases of vehicle thefts and robbery.

No injury was reported in the incident.

"During investigation, police identified Shahrukh with the help of CCTV footage and arrested him, along with his female associate on Wednesday night from the area near Kashimiri Gate," said Meghna Yadav Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

During interrogation, Shahrukh, a drug addict, revealed that he had stolen the alleged car from the Madhu Vihar area.

Shahrukh's family had disowned him due to his drug addiction, a senior police officer said, adding that he used to sleep at night in the car.

On Wednesday morning, he noticed heavy police deployment in the area due to which, he got scared and tried to escape from the area, they said.

He entered the streets of Khureji where the incident happened.

After the incident, he escaped towards Anand Vihar.

Shahrukh again came to Anand Vihar at night and allegedly stole a scooter on which he and his female associate escaped towards Kashmere Gate from where he was nabbed, police said.

One car and a scooter were recovered from their possession, they added. ​

