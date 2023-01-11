CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Apprehended with Over Rs 57 Lakh Cash in Kashmir

PTI

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 20:41 IST

Srinagar, India

Police on Wednesday apprehended a man in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir after seizing more than Rs 57 lakh in cash from him.

Syed Irfan Abdullah was held in the presence of a magistrate following the recovery of Rs 57.43 lakh in cash, which was concealed in a geyser, at Laribal in Kupwara, a police spokesperson said.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
