Man Arrested after He Attacked Woman with Machete in Thiruvananthapuram
The woman, a nursing assistant with a city hospital, underwent surgery and was admitted to the intensive care unit.
Image for representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: A 39-year-old woman was injured after she was attacked in broad daylight in the Kerala capital on Friday. She suffered injuries to her head, neck and ear.
According to the police, she had turned down the accused’s marriage proposal.
The woman, a nursing assistant with a city hospital, was attacked at around 7 am on the Old Medical College Road. The women, along with her colleagues, was walking to the hospital when the accused attacked her with a machete from behind.
The woman underwent surgery and was admitted to the intensive care unit. The police said her condition is currently stable.
The accused was identified as Nithin, a native of Kollam. The duo knew each other earlier as Nithin earlier used to drive an ambulance.
Subhash Kumar, police inspector at the Medical College Police Station said their patrolling vehicle was in the area when they saw the woman being attacked with a machete. “The SI caught hold of the weapon and took the accused into custody,” he said.
Nithin was arrested on charges of attempt to murder and wrongful restraint and outraging modesty of women.
