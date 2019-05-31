Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Arrested after He Attacked Woman with Machete in Thiruvananthapuram

The woman, a nursing assistant with a city hospital, underwent surgery and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Neethu Reghukumar | News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Arrested after He Attacked Woman with Machete in Thiruvananthapuram
Image for representation.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: A 39-year-old woman was injured after she was attacked in broad daylight in the Kerala capital on Friday. She suffered injuries to her head, neck and ear.

According to the police, she had turned down the accused’s marriage proposal.

The woman, a nursing assistant with a city hospital, was attacked at around 7 am on the Old Medical College Road. The women, along with her colleagues, was walking to the hospital when the accused attacked her with a machete from behind.

The woman underwent surgery and was admitted to the intensive care unit. The police said her condition is currently stable.

The accused was identified as Nithin, a native of Kollam. The duo knew each other earlier as Nithin earlier used to drive an ambulance.

Subhash Kumar, police inspector at the Medical College Police Station said their patrolling vehicle was in the area when they saw the woman being attacked with a machete. “The SI caught hold of the weapon and took the accused into custody,” he said.

Nithin was arrested on charges of attempt to murder and wrongful restraint and outraging modesty of women.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram