Man Arrested After Posting Covid-19 Patient's Picture on WhatsApp
It is an offence to reveal the identity of the COVID-19 patients by taking the photograph and putting it in the public domain, the police said.
Image for representative purposes only.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Vijayapura district in Karnataka for posting the photograph of a COVID-19 girl patient as his Whatsapp status photo with a derogatory message, police said.
Anil Rathod on Saturday posted the picture of the girl student as status message with a caption, "Bad News Student got Positive"
By putting her photograph as his Whatsapp status message, he tried to create fear among the masses andcintentionally defamed her by making her photo go viral, the the police said in a statement.
It is an offence to reveal the identity of the COVID-19 patients by taking the photograph and putting it in the public domain, the police said.
Rathod has been booked under for spreading rumours and causing panic, they said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Locked Down Italians Sing 'Bella Ciao' at Windows to Celebrate 75th Liberation Anniversary
- I Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For my Home, How Much Does it Cost? Answer: Not a Lot
- Anushka Sharma’s Small Gesture During Virat Kohli’s Live Chat Leaves Him Blushing, Watch Here
- iPhone vs OnePlus: Which Would You Buy? Data Shows Apple Gaining on Rivals in India
- Industry Dialogue: Remote Working Means Companies Spend Less on Office Space And Infrastructure