Man Arrested At Delhi Airport for Smuggling 800 gm of Gold by Hiding it in His Rectum
Ahmed Washir, who arrived at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai by an Air India flight, was intercepted after he had crossed the green channel.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: A man was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from the UAE on Thursday for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth over Rs 31 lakh that were concealed in his rectum, Customs officials said.
For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods.
During an X-Ray scanning of his baggage, nothing objectionable was found. However, a beep was noticed when he passed through the door frame metal detector, the officials said.
On a thorough search, seven gold bars weighing about 817 grams — each weighing 10 tolas — and one half cut piece gold bar weighing about 64.2 grams were found concealed inside his rectum, they said.
The recovered gold, worth Rs 31,86,533, was seized and the person arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act
