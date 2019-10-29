Man Arrested at Delhi Airport for Smuggling Gold by Concealing It Inside Wheels of Trolley Bags
A search of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 12 pieces of gold, concealed inside the wheels of the trolley bags, weighing 420 grams.
File photo of Delhi's IGI airport.
New Delhi: A man has been arrested for smuggling gold by concealing it inside the wheels of three trolley bags carried by him at the Delhi international airport, the customs department on Tuesday said.
The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Friday.
A search of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 12 pieces of gold, concealed inside the wheels of the trolley bags, weighing 420 grams, the department said in a statement.
The gold valued at Rs 14.57 lakh was seized and the passenger was arrested, it said.
"Further, the passenger admitted smuggling of gold of value Rs 87.45 lakh in his previous visits in the same manner. Thus the total value of the offending goods amount to Rs 1.02 crore," it added.
