Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Arrested at Delhi Airport for Smuggling Gold by Concealing It Inside Wheels of Trolley Bags

A search of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 12 pieces of gold, concealed inside the wheels of the trolley bags, weighing 420 grams.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Arrested at Delhi Airport for Smuggling Gold by Concealing It Inside Wheels of Trolley Bags
File photo of Delhi's IGI airport.

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for smuggling gold by concealing it inside the wheels of three trolley bags carried by him at the Delhi international airport, the customs department on Tuesday said.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Friday.

A search of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 12 pieces of gold, concealed inside the wheels of the trolley bags, weighing 420 grams, the department said in a statement.

The gold valued at Rs 14.57 lakh was seized and the passenger was arrested, it said.

"Further, the passenger admitted smuggling of gold of value Rs 87.45 lakh in his previous visits in the same manner. Thus the total value of the offending goods amount to Rs 1.02 crore," it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram