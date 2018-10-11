English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Arrested by Delhi Police for Theft not Our Employee: Google
The 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing Rs 10,000 from the handbag of a woman at a five-star hotel in Lutyens' Delhi last month.
Image for representational purpose.
New Delhi: Technology giant Google said on Thursday that it has no employee in the name of Garvit Sahni, who was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly stealing money to meet his girlfriend's expenses.
The 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing Rs 10,000 from the handbag of a woman at a five-star hotel in Lutyens' Delhi last month. After arresting him, police had said that Sahni worked as an executive at Google.
However, Google has denied any association with him.
"We would like to put it on record that we have no record of a Google employee with this name or credentials," said a Google spokesperson in a statement.
Sahni had told police that he stole the money as he was facing a financial crunch and did not have the money to bear his girlfriend's expenses. Police had recovered Rs 3,000 of the stolen money from him.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
