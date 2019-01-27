LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Man Arrested for Alleged Links With 'ISIS-inspired' Group by Maharashtra ATS in Thane

The arrest was made on Saturday from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and a laptop, tablet computer, hard disk, pen drives, router, mobile phones and diaries were seized from his residence, an ATS official said.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Man Arrested for Alleged Links With 'ISIS-inspired' Group by Maharashtra ATS in Thane
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a man in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired group that wanted to carry out mass attacks at big events using poisonous chemicals, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and a laptop, tablet computer, hard disk, pen drives, router, mobile phones and diaries were seized from his residence, an ATS official said.

The ATS had earlier arrested eight people, and detained a minor, from Aurangabad and Thane after several teams carried out searches through January 21-22, an official said.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act.

This group, during interrogation, had named the accused who was arrested Saturday, he added.

He will be produced in a court Sunday, the official informed.


