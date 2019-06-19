Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Daughter in Odisha

The accused allegedly raped his minor daughter in his house on Monday night. When his wife saw the incident and protested, he allegedly thrashed her, leading to injuries.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Daughter in Odisha
The accused allegedly raped his minor daughter in his house on Monday night. When his wife saw the incident and protested, he allegedly thrashed her, leading to injuries.
Loading...

Jajpur: A 45-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

Abhimanyu Samal, a father of two, and a resident of Rudrapur village of the district was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the mother of the victim girl, a student of Class 10, a police officer said.

Samal allegedly raped his minor daughter in his house on Monday night. When his wife saw the incident and protested, the accused allegedly thrashed her, causing injuries.

The matter came to fore when the mother of the girl along with her daughter filed a complaint against the accused with the Binjharpur police on Tuesday night.

"As per the complaint, the father of the minor girl threatened her with dire consequence before committing the crime. When girl's mother objected to it, she was beaten up by the accused," said Shiba Charan Behera, Inspector-in-charge of Binjharpur police station.

The accused had been sexually abusing the minor girl for the last couple of months, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused who was arrested under various sections of the IPC and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police officer said.

The girl's medical examination was conducted and her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Medical examination of the accused was also conducted, they said.

The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to 14-days judicial custody, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram