Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Daughter in Odisha

Jajpur: A 45-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

Abhimanyu Samal, a father of two, and a resident of Rudrapur village of the district was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the mother of the victim girl, a student of Class 10, a police officer said.

Samal allegedly raped his minor daughter in his house on Monday night. When his wife saw the incident and protested, the accused allegedly thrashed her, causing injuries.

The matter came to fore when the mother of the girl along with her daughter filed a complaint against the accused with the Binjharpur police on Tuesday night.

"As per the complaint, the father of the minor girl threatened her with dire consequence before committing the crime. When girl's mother objected to it, she was beaten up by the accused," said Shiba Charan Behera, Inspector-in-charge of Binjharpur police station.

The accused had been sexually abusing the minor girl for the last couple of months, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused who was arrested under various sections of the IPC and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police officer said.

The girl's medical examination was conducted and her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Medical examination of the accused was also conducted, they said.

The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to 14-days judicial custody, police said.