Man Arrested For Allegedly Sending E-mail Threatening to Abduct Kejriwal's Daughter
The accused, Vikas Rai, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, was preparing for competitive exams in the national capital, police said, adding that he had been staying in Delhi for over a year now.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man, arrested for allegedly sending an e-mail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office threatening to abduct his daughter, wanted to draw the attention of a high-profile person in order to get better treatment for his psychiatric issues, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Vikas Rai, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, was preparing for competitive exams in the national capital, they said, adding that he had been staying in Delhi for over a year now.
After sending the e-mail, Rai had left for his sister's place at Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. The police traced him and asked him to join the investigation.
Rai was arrested on Tuesday after the police took permission from the court since the FIR was registered for non-cognisable offences, the police said.
The accused, who was undergoing treatment for psychiatric issues at the Safdarjung Hospital here and was declared fit, felt he needed better treatment facilities.
In order to draw the attention of a high-profile person to the issue, he had sent the e-mail to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), allegedly threatening to abduct his daughter.
A second-year B.Sc student, Rai was pursuing his degree through correspondence from a university in Bihar.
The police have seized the phone he allegedly used to send the e-mail. Further details are awaited as his questioning is underway.
The CMO had received an anonymous e-mail on January 9, which was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.
A Protective Service Officer was deployed for Kejriwal's daughter's security by the North district Police, officials said.
