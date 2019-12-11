Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Arrested for Attempting to Rape 30-year-old Dancer in Haryana

The 30-year-old dancer, a resident of Shahbad Markanda here, performs at weddings and other events.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Arrested for Attempting to Rape 30-year-old Dancer in Haryana
Image for representation.

Kurukshetra: The Haryana Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly trying to rape an orchestra dancer who had attempted suicide alleging police inaction in the case.

Paramjit Singh, a resident of village Ugala and owner of the orchestra group, was arrested on charges of attempting to rape the victim, DSP Shahbad Markanda, Surinder Manhju said.

He further said that the dancer who was admitted to a private hospital in Kurukshetra after she allegedly tried to end her life on Tuesday has since been discharged.

He said that the case has been transferred to the women police station at Kurukshetra for further investigation and action.

The 30-year-old dancer, a resident of Shahbad Markanda here, performs at weddings and other events. A video in which the woman alleges police inaction in the case had gone viral on social media.

In the video, the dancer had alleged that police initially refused to register her complaint and she was pressured by some officials to settle the matter with the accused.

According to the woman's husband, she approached the police on November 10, but they initially registered a case against the accused on less serious charges under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Manhju, however, denied allegations of inaction, saying a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

The woman's husband had earlier told reporters that she went to perform with the group on November 9 and after the programme the owner of the group offered her a lift in his car.

On the way, the accused tried to rape the dancer and thrashed her when she tried to resist him, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram