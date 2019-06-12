English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Arrested for Duping Ex-CJI Lodha Sent to 2-day Police Custody
The judge allowed police the custodial interrogation of Dinesh Mali, nabbed from Udaipur earlier this month, after he was produced before the court here.
Retired Supreme Court Chief Justice RM Lodha. (Getty)
Loading...
New Delhi: A man arrested for allegedly duping former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha of Rs 1 lakh, by hacking his colleague’s e-mail account, was sent to two-day police custody by a Delhi court on Wednesday.
The judge allowed police the custodial interrogation of Dinesh Mali, nabbed from Udaipur earlier this month, after he was produced before the court here, said DCP South Delhi, Vijay Kumar.
The police had sought two-day custody of the accused. It may seek further custody since the investigation is still going on, Kumar said, adding that the accused was brought from Udaipur on Tuesday.
The incident came to light on May 30 after Lodha, a resident of South Delhi's Panchsheel Park, received an e-mail from retired Supreme Court judge BP Singh stating that his ID was hacked by some unknown person on the intervening night of April 18 and 19.
A case was registered on the basis of Lodha's complaint which alleged that Rs 1 lakh was transferred through RTGS from his account following the message received by him from the hacked e-mail ID, the police said.
The judge allowed police the custodial interrogation of Dinesh Mali, nabbed from Udaipur earlier this month, after he was produced before the court here, said DCP South Delhi, Vijay Kumar.
The police had sought two-day custody of the accused. It may seek further custody since the investigation is still going on, Kumar said, adding that the accused was brought from Udaipur on Tuesday.
The incident came to light on May 30 after Lodha, a resident of South Delhi's Panchsheel Park, received an e-mail from retired Supreme Court judge BP Singh stating that his ID was hacked by some unknown person on the intervening night of April 18 and 19.
A case was registered on the basis of Lodha's complaint which alleged that Rs 1 lakh was transferred through RTGS from his account following the message received by him from the hacked e-mail ID, the police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Six-Year-Old is Impressing Celebrities like Will Smith and Chris Evans with Her Dance Moves
- Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says She is in a 'Living Hell' Because of Family Issues
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | We Put Men on the Moon, Why Can't We Have Reserve Days: Rhodes
- OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results