Man Arrested For Duping Women on Matrimonial Sites as Businessman

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping women on matrimonial sites, police said Tuesday.Ashish Kukreti, a native of Dehradun, used to cheat women by making fake profiles on matrimonial sites.He used to befriend the victims and send them photographs of bungalows and luxurious cars, police said.The matter came to light after a woman lodged a complaint against him at the Mohan Garden police station.According to the complaint, the accused met the woman on a matrimonial site and introduced himself as one Ashok Verma.He told her that he is a businessman and his annual income is more than Rs 1 crore, she said in her complaint.Later, Kukreti asked the woman to deposit Rs 50,000 in his bank account and then stopped responding to her calls and messages.Acting on the complaint, police raided his hideouts and it was found that he had gone to Jaipur to meet his friends from the matrimonial site, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.Kukreti was finally nabbed from Patparganj area, he said.During interrogation, the accused told police that he had stolen photographs and other details of Ashok Verma from Facebook and used them to create fake profiles on matrimonial sites, he added.He also created a homepage of a fake company and used to ask women to search it on Google, Alphonse said.