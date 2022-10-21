Man Arrested for Firing at Neighbour in Delhi Over Suspicion of Black Magic

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbour over suspicion of black magic in west Delhi’s Ranhola area, police said on Friday. The accused, Ashish, is a resident of Vikash Nagar.

The injured person, Sher Singh (42), has been admitted to Ashirwad Hospital Vikas Nagar and is out of danger, they said. Ashish suspected that Singh had performed black magic, due to which his sister committed suicide and his mother is unwell, the police said.

On Monday, the police received information regarding the shooting at Saini Enclave in Vikash Nagar. Upon reaching the hospital, they found that the victim had suffered a gunshot injury to his head, a senior officer said.

He alleged that Ashish shot at him around 7 pm when he was sitting in front of his property shop, the officer added. The accused was nabbed from Ganda Nala, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Ashish revealed to the police that he and Singh had a dispute over parking, the police said. After one of his sisters died by suicide in 2021, Ashish came to know that Singh had allegedly performed some black magic on his home, they said.

This is the main reason for the dispute and Ashish wanted to take revenge. He bought a country-made pistol from one of his friends, identified as Gaurav, the police said. The pistol and a live cartridge were seized from him, they added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here