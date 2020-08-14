INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Man Arrested for Killing Female Friend with Brick after Argument over Marriage

Image used for representation.

Image used for representation.

The man and the woman, both from the same locality at a village here, were in a relationship for the last three years, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
Share this:

A married man was arrested for allegedly killing his female friend with a brick when she asked him to get married, police said on Friday.

The man and the woman, both from the same locality at a village here, were in a relationship for the last three years, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

On August 10, they were going somewhere on a bike when the woman asked the man to get married. They soon engaged in an argument and then the man hit her twice with a brick. The woman fell on the road and he fled from the spot.

The man confessed to committing the crime in a gush of anger, the SP said, adding that he has two children.

Next Story
Loading