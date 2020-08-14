Man Arrested for Killing Female Friend with Brick after Argument over Marriage

A married man was arrested for allegedly killing his female friend with a brick when she asked him to get married, police said on Friday.

The man and the woman, both from the same locality at a village here, were in a relationship for the last three years, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

On August 10, they were going somewhere on a bike when the woman asked the man to get married. They soon engaged in an argument and then the man hit her twice with a brick. The woman fell on the road and he fled from the spot.

The man confessed to committing the crime in a gush of anger, the SP said, adding that he has two children.