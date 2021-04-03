Man Arrested for Killing MNS Leader in Maharashtra's Thane

A man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly killing a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader in November 2020, police said. MNS leader and RTI activist Jameel Ahmed Sheikh was killed in Thane district of Maharashtra on November 23, 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force said in a statement issued here.

Irfan Sonu Sheikh Mansuri, the accused, alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in Maharashtra. Acting on a tip-off, the STF arrested Mansuri near Kathauta lake.

The accused told the STF that a person named Osama had offered him Rs 2 lakh for killing Sheikh. Mansuri, a resident of Gorakhpur, was handed over to the crime branch of the Maharashtra Police after completing all the formalities, the STF said.