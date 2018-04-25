Man Arrested For Killing Neighbour Over Parking a Scooty in Delhi's Dwarka

A man has been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his neighbour in a parking dispute in the Dwarka area last week.A call was received by police about a quarrel over parking between two families in Gautam Puri in south-east Delhi on April 18.The two sides, including the family of a local Ashok and his neighbour Anil and Nitin, were fighting over parking a scooty, they said.In the fight, Anil received head injuries and was taken to a hospital. Nitin, his brother Mithun and their nephew Vishal attacked Ashok with a knife and he was taken to Apollo hospital, where he was declared dead, said Bhisham Singh, DCP (Crime Branch).A case was registered at Badarpur police station and a dedicated team of Crime Branch was formed to arrest the accused as the killing had created a huge public outrage in the area, he said.The Crime Branch team received an input that the accused Vishal would come in front of the Delhi Jal Board office on Old Kakrola Road in Najafgarh, to meet someone. The team immediately swung into action and Vishal was arrested from there, the official said.The accused worked as a parking attendant at a municipal corporation facility. In 2016, he was arrested in a case of the POCSO Act and the Arms Act and was jailed for three months.After coming out of jail, he started living in Noida. On the day of the incident, he had gone to Gautam Puri to visit his parent's house where the incident took place, he added.